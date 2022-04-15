Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) Drops By 42.6%

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of AUID stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Ipsidy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.
In other news, insider Cecil N. Smith III purchased 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsidy (AUID)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.