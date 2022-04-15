Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) Drops By 42.6%

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of AUID stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Ipsidy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

In other news, insider Cecil N. Smith III purchased 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.