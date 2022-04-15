Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases By 341.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a growth of 341.3% from the March 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ISTB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000.

