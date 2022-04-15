Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases By 341.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a growth of 341.3% from the March 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ISTB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $51.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
