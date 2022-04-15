Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Declines By 40.5%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kiromic BioPharma stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.00.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
