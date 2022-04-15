Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 43.0%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KKPNY stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.
About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
