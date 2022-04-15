Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 43.0%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKPNY shares. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.40 ($3.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

