Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Increases By 227.1%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 227.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

