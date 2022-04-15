Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rises By 360.0%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MKTAY stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94. Makita has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Makita will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

