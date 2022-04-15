Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 42.1%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.40 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

