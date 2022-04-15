Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Grows By 395.2%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 395.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

