Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Expands By 340.1%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NXJ opened at $12.58 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.