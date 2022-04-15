Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Expands By 340.1%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NXJ opened at $12.58 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

