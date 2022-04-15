Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Increases By 239.2%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.7 days.

PZRIF opened at $11.05 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

