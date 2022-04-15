Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Grows By 238.5%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

