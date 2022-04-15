Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Increases By 83.4%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Inese Lowenstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 316.48% and a negative return on equity of 177.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables.

