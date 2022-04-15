Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Grows By 340.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

