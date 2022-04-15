Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Decreases By 78.9%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.89 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRSA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
