Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Decreases By 69.4%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Secoo by 37.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Secoo by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Secoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SECO stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Secoo has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

