Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Drops By 73.7%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 212.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 53,027 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 42.2% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 125.1% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.