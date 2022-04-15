Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Drops By 73.7%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 212.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 53,027 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 42.2% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 125.1% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
