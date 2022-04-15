Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declines By 80.2%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNT stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

