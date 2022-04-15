Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Decreases By 42.9%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

