Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Expands By 368.3%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDTK opened at $1.21 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

