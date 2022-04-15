Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Expands By 368.3%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EDTK opened at $1.21 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.
