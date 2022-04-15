Short Interest in Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Declines By 42.7%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,406,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 2,454,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.5 days.

Shares of SMORF opened at 2.16 on Friday. Smoore International has a one year low of 2.10 and a one year high of 5.25.

Get Smoore International alerts:

About Smoore International (Get Rating)

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.