Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Decreases By 43.3%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $193.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

