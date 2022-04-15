Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Expands By 351.3%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the March 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties (Get Rating)
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
