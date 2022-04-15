Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declines By 82.4%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SNMCY stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

