Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Increases By 125.9%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SDAC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,216,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

