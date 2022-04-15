Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 82.4%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SEHCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

