Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 82.4%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SEHCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
