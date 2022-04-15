Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Grows By 241.4%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,670,000 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the March 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 198,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

TRP stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

