Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 232.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.