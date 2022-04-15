Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Increases By 91.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BDVSY stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About The Bidvest Group (Get Rating)

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

