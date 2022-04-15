Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 224.2%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 224.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AIO opened at $20.33 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

