Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Drops By 47.7%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

