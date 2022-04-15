Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.