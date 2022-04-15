Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

