Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $687.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.