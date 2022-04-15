Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.