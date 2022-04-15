Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

