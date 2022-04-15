Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 41.6% in March

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LITM opened at $5.27 on Friday. Snow Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $202,841,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.
