Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $289.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $289.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.34.

SNOW opened at $198.63 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

