Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 410.0% in March

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNAB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

