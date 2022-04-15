Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €39.90 Price Target at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €41.20 ($44.78) to €39.90 ($43.37) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($39.13) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.