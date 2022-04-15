Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:SHC opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

