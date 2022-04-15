Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head-To-Head Review

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.47 $9.16 million $3.46 11.24 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.72 $58.73 million $2.77 9.13

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 22.23% 10.11% 0.99% Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branch offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.