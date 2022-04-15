Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LOV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

