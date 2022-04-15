Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of LOV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.52.
Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.