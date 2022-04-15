Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

