Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $145.66 and a 52-week high of $231.00.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
