Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $145.66 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

