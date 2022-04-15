SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.80 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

