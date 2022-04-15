Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.10 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

