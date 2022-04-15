SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) vs. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Financial Comparison

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -17.57% N/A -8.21% SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inspired Entertainment and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.39%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $168.86, suggesting a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.37 -$36.70 million ($2.43) -4.40 SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.69 $44.60 million $1.21 103.00

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Inspired Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

