SSE (LON:SSE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,825 ($23.78) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.48).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,662.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,626.90. The stock has a market cap of £19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

